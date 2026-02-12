ICICI Bank just edged past TCS to become India's 5th-biggest company

If you're watching the stock market or thinking about investing, this flip shows that banks are getting a lot more love than tech companies right now. AI-related disruption fears have coincided with a rotation into financial stocks.

ICICI Bank's shares climbed nearly 2%, while TCS dropped 5% as part of a broader sell-off in tech—mirroring what's happening on Wall Street.

SBI also jumped ahead of TCS after strong earnings, with big analyst targets.

Plus, banking stocks look cheaper compared to IT firms, which could mean more gains ahead if this trend sticks around.