ICICI Bank's 'iFinance' provides unified view of savings, current accounts

By Rishabh Raj 03:14 pm Oct 12, 202303:14 pm

Customers of other banks can also benefit from this facility

ICICI Bank has introduced 'iFinance,' a digital service aimed at providing retail customers and sole proprietors with a unified view of their savings and current accounts in one place. This initiative leverages the Account Aggregator ecosystem and is available on ICICI Bank's digital platforms, making digital solutions accessible to a broader audience. Here is more on the service, its features, who can benefit from it, how you can access it for a better banking experience.

What is iFinance?

iFinance presents a unified dashboard, simplifying user access to account balances, offering valuable insights into spending patterns, and facilitating statement downloads. This comprehensive approach enhances user convenience and provides the tools necessary to monitor financial matters seamlessly.

Key features of iFinance

iFinance offer a slew of features to help users manage their finances effortlessly. By securely linking their savings and current accounts from multiple banks, users can view all account balances in one place. The service also provides a summary of income and expenditure, making it simple for users to keep an eye on their finances. Plus, users can track spending and payments by category, link and de-link accounts in real time, and download consolidated account statements from all linked banks.

How to access iFinance?

To access iFinance, ICICI Bank customers can log in to the bank's digital platforms such as iMobile Pay, Retail Internet Banking, Corporate Internet Banking, or InstaBIZ. After clicking on the iFinance button and verifying credentials, all bank accounts held with ICICI Bank and other banks will be pre-populated. Users can then choose the banks they want to link and provide consent for linking their accounts. Then, approved accounts will be displayed to the user.

Customers of other banks can avail this feature too

Even customers of other banks can take advantage of iFinance by downloading the ICICI Bank app and registering with a mobile number. They can then click on the 'iFinance' button and follow the same steps as ICICI Bank customers to link their accounts and access the service's features.