ICICI Bank's Q1 profit jumps 15.95% YoY to ₹14,804cr

ICICI Bank's net interest income (NII) also exceeded expectations, growing by 12.7% YoY to ₹24,384.35 crore.

Analysts had anticipated an NII of ₹23,689 crore for the quarter under review, reflecting a 9% YoY increase.

The bank's net interest margin (NIM) stood at 4.36% for the June quarter, up from 4.32% in March and 4.34% in the same period last year.