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Home / News / Business News / ICICI Bank's Q1 profit jumps 15.95% YoY to ₹14,804cr
ICICI Bank's Q1 profit jumps 15.95% YoY to ₹14,804cr
ICICI Bank's net interest income (NII) also exceeded expectations

ICICI Bank's Q1 profit jumps 15.95% YoY to ₹14,804cr

By Dwaipayan Roy
Jul 18, 2026
05:44 pm
What's the story

ICICI Bank has reported a 15.95% year-on-year increase in its standalone net profit for the April-June quarter. The figure stood at ₹14,804.5 crore, beating market expectations. Analysts had predicted a net profit of ₹13,616 crore for the quarter under review, marking a 7% YoY growth from last year's ₹12,768 crore during the same period.

Financial performance

NII exceeds expectations, NIM at 4.36%

ICICI Bank's net interest income (NII) also exceeded expectations, growing by 12.7% YoY to ₹24,384.35 crore.

Analysts had anticipated an NII of ₹23,689 crore for the quarter under review, reflecting a 9% YoY increase.

The bank's net interest margin (NIM) stood at 4.36% for the June quarter, up from 4.32% in March and 4.34% in the same period last year.

Asset quality

Gross NPA ratio improves to 1.38%

ICICI Bank's asset quality also improved during the quarter.

The gross NPA ratio improved to 1.38% as of June 30, from 1.40% at the end of March and 1.67% a year ago.

The net NPA ratio stood at 0.35%, compared with 0.33% in the previous quarter and 0.41% a year ago.

The total loan portfolio grew by an impressive 19.6% YoY to ₹16,31,260 crore as of June-end this year.

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Market standing

Period-end deposits grow by 14%

ICICI Bank's total period-end deposits also grew by 14% to ₹18,33,586 crore. Average deposits rose by the same margin to ₹17,48,028 crore. The average CASA ratio of the bank stood at 38.1%.

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