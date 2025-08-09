ICICI Bank raises minimum balance requirement for savings accounts
Opening a new ICICI Bank savings account just got a lot pricier.
From August 1, 2025, you'll need to keep much more money parked—₹50,000 minimum in metro and urban branches (up from ₹10,000), ₹25,000 in semi-urban (was ₹5,000), and ₹10,000 in rural areas (up from ₹2,500).
Existing customers aren't affected.
Other changes to account
If your balance dips below the new limit, you'll face a penalty of 6% on the shortfall or up to ₹500.
Free cash deposits are now capped at three per month with a total limit of ₹1 lakh—go over that and extra charges kick in.
Third-party deposits are also limited to ₹25,000 per transaction.
What does this mean for you?
These changes make it tougher—and more expensive—for most people to open or maintain an ICICI savings account unless you're already rolling in cash.
The move hints that the bank is shifting focus toward wealthier customers while leaving salary accounts and pensioners untouched.