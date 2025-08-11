Shriram AMC launches 'Chhoti SIP' with ₹250/month investment option

Shriram AMC just rolled out "Chhoti SIP," a new mutual fund plan where you can start investing with only ₹250 per month. Launched on August 11, 2025, it's designed for first-time and underserved investors, making mutual funds way more accessible.

SIPs for the masses India has over a billion people but only about 5.5 crore mutual fund investors as of June 2025.

"Chhoti SIP" aims to close this gap by lowering the entry barrier—so even students or young professionals can start investing without feeling overwhelmed.

How to get started? You need to commit to at least 60 installments under the Growth plan, paid via NACH or UPI autopay.

You can pick monthly or fortnightly payments in either Demat or Statement of Account formats.

Signing up is simple—all you need is your mobile number.