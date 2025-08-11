All Time Plastics IPO subscribed 1.26 times: GMP, key details
All Time Plastics's IPO was subscribed 1.26 times, with retail investors showing the most interest (1.44x).
The gray market hints at a listing price of around ₹284-285 per share, just above the issue price of ₹275.
Who are they?
All Time Plastics is a major maker of everyday plastic products—think kitchenware and storage bins.
They supply to big global names like IKEA and Tesco from their three factories and offer over 1,800 different products.
Canara Bank Securities recommends buying
The ₹401 crore raised will help pay off debt, upgrade machinery in Manekpur, and boost working capital.
In FY25, they reported ₹558 crore in revenue with a net profit of ₹47 crore.
Canara Bank Securities thinks it's a good bet for medium- to long-term investors thanks to strong margins and international clients—though raw material prices could be a risk.