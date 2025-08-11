All Time Plastics IPO subscribed 1.26 times: GMP, key details

All Time Plastics is a major maker of everyday plastic products—think kitchenware and storage bins. They supply to big global names like IKEA and Tesco from their three factories and offer over 1,800 different products.

Canara Bank Securities recommends buying

The ₹401 crore raised will help pay off debt, upgrade machinery in Manekpur, and boost working capital.

In FY25, they reported ₹558 crore in revenue with a net profit of ₹47 crore.

Canara Bank Securities thinks it's a good bet for medium- to long-term investors thanks to strong margins and international clients—though raw material prices could be a risk.