ICICI Bank's Q1 profit rises 15.5% to ₹12,768 crore

ICICI Bank just reported a strong start to the year—its April-June profit hit ₹12,768 crore, up 15.5% from last year and ahead of what analysts expected. Net interest income also rose to ₹21,635 crore, showing the bank is making more from its core lending business.

Main profits up by 13.6% The bank's main profits grew by 13.6%, with both loans and deposits seeing solid double-digit growth.

But there's a catch: its net interest margin (how much it earns on loans after costs) dipped to 4.34%, and could shrink further next quarter.

Asset quality stayed steady Despite higher provisions for potential bad loans (₹1,814 crore this quarter vs ₹890 crore last time), asset quality stayed steady—bad loans are low at just 1.67%.

Shares are still up 11% for the year.