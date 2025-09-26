Next Article
ICICI Bank's share price drops 4% in a month
ICICI Bank's shares have dipped 4.01% over the past month, closing at ₹1,382.70 on September 25, 2025.
Trading activity was buzzing too, with volumes jumping to over two crore shares—double the usual—showing that investors are definitely paying attention.
Key financial metrics of the bank
The bank has a P/E ratio of 18.56 and an EPS of 74.12, while its six-month beta sits at 1.40, meaning it's a bit more volatile than average stocks right now.
Even with these ups and downs, ICICI Bank remains a financial heavyweight with a market cap close to ₹10 lakh crore—a reminder it still plays a major role in India's banking scene.