ICICI Bank's share price drops 4% in a month

Key financial metrics of the bank

The bank has a P/E ratio of 18.56 and an EPS of 74.12, while its six-month beta sits at 1.40, meaning it's a bit more volatile than average stocks right now.

Even with these ups and downs, ICICI Bank remains a financial heavyweight with a market cap close to ₹10 lakh crore—a reminder it still plays a major role in India's banking scene.