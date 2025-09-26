KVS Castings IPO opens on BSE SME: Key details

KVS Castings, known for making precision castings, just opened its IPO for subscription and aims to raise ₹27.83 crore by selling 49.7 lakh shares at ₹53-₹56 each. The offer is open until September 30 on the BSE SME platform.

Here's a look at the offer structure Out of all shares, 14.10 lakh are set aside for Anchor Investors, 9.42 lakh for Qualified Institutional Buyers (QIB), 7.08 lakh for non-institutional investors, and 16.56 lakh for retail folks.

If you're a retail investor, the minimum application is 4,000 shares—meaning you'll need about ₹2.24 lakh at the highest price point.

The stock will list on October 6.

What does KVS Castings do? Founded in 2005, KVS Castings produces over 150 parts like suspension brackets and brake drums—mostly serving the auto sector, plus railways and engineering companies.

In FY25 (ending March this year), revenue dipped slightly to ₹50.43 crore but net profit grew by 11% to ₹6.63 crore.