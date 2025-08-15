Next Article
ICICI Bank's stock: What's the latest buzz?
ICICI Bank's stock has been pretty jumpy lately—its six-month beta is 1.3978, meaning it moves more than the overall market.
On August 15, 2025, shares closed at ₹1,420.80 (up just 0.46%), with over nine million traded that day.
The last price was ₹1,427.30 per share, but the weekly return dipped by -0.9%.
Key numbers to keep in mind
ICICI Bank is a giant with a market cap of ₹10.18 lakh crore and a P/E ratio of 19.26; earnings per share stand at ₹74.12.
Over the past month it's barely budged (up just 0.3%), and its three-month return is almost flat at 0.08%.
If you're tracking stability or thinking about investing, these stats give you a quick snapshot of how ICICI Bank is holding up in today's market!