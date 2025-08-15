ICICI Bank's stock: What's the latest buzz?

Key numbers to keep in mind

ICICI Bank is a giant with a market cap of ₹10.18 lakh crore and a P/E ratio of 19.26; earnings per share stand at ₹74.12.

Over the past month it's barely budged (up just 0.3%), and its three-month return is almost flat at 0.08%.

If you're tracking stability or thinking about investing, these stats give you a quick snapshot of how ICICI Bank is holding up in today's market!