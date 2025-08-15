Next Article
Bajaj Finance's stock slips further: Check price, returns
Bajaj Finance's stock has been slipping lately, closing at ₹860.0 with a market cap of ₹5.35 lakh crore.
Even though there was a tiny uptick of 0.17% on the last trading day, the weekly return still dipped by -2%.
The company's price-to-earnings ratio is 30.72, and earnings per share stand at ₹28.04.
Performance of the stock in recent months
In just one month, Bajaj Finance shares have fallen by 6.25%, and they're down over 5% in three months too.
The six-month beta is 1.5, which means the stock could keep seeing big ups and downs ahead.
Investors are watching closely to see how Bajaj Finance handles these challenges and what it means for their future in India's finance sector.