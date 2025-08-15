Next Article
Eicher Motors shows steady growth, maintaining ₹1.58 lakh crore cap
Eicher Motors has been quietly climbing, delivering a 5.83% return over the past three months and trading at ₹5,764 per share as of August 2025.
Even with market ups and downs, it managed a steady 1.45% gain this week, keeping its ₹1.58 lakh crore market cap strong.
P/E ratio at 32.67, EPS at ₹176.41
The company's financials look healthy, with a P/E ratio of 32.67 and an EPS of ₹176.41—numbers that point to stability rather than hype.
Trading volumes have stayed high (over 415,000 shares recently), showing people are interested, while a one-month return of about 4% hints at ongoing growth potential for those keeping an eye on reliable stocks in a changing market.