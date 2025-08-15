HDFC Bank shares gain 0.55% on BSE

While the weekly return dipped slightly by 0.22%, the bigger picture looks strong—returns over three months hit 4.21%. If you're looking for stability in a shifting market, HDFC Bank has been quietly delivering.

P/E ratio at 21.63, EPS at ₹92.04

The bank's price-to-earnings ratio of 21.63 and earnings per share of ₹92.04 suggest it's balancing growth with reasonable value for investors.

With a six-month beta of just 0.8861, it's less volatile than most stocks—making it a solid pick if you prefer steady over risky, especially as the financial sector keeps evolving.