HDFC Bank shares gain 0.55% on BSE
HDFC Bank's shares closed at ₹1,980.30, marking a 0.55% rise.
Trading stayed lively with about 68 lakh shares (6,788,698 shares) changing hands, showing steady interest even as short-term returns were mixed.
Weekly return dips slightly by 0.22%
While the weekly return dipped slightly by 0.22%, the bigger picture looks strong—returns over three months hit 4.21%.
If you're looking for stability in a shifting market, HDFC Bank has been quietly delivering.
P/E ratio at 21.63, EPS at ₹92.04
The bank's price-to-earnings ratio of 21.63 and earnings per share of ₹92.04 suggest it's balancing growth with reasonable value for investors.
With a six-month beta of just 0.8861, it's less volatile than most stocks—making it a solid pick if you prefer steady over risky, especially as the financial sector keeps evolving.