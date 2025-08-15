Next Article
Nestle India stock slips over 8% in last 3 months
Nestle India's stock has slipped by over 8% in the past three months, with the latest price at ₹1,089.4 as of August 15, 2025.
It's also seen smaller drops this week and month, reflecting some tough times for the company in today's market.
Company's market cap stands at ₹1,05,035 crore
Even with these declines, Nestle India's stock isn't super volatile—its six-month beta is just 0.4886, which might appeal to investors who like things steady.
The company's market cap sits at ₹1,05,035 crore, and it averages nearly 9.4 lakh shares traded daily.
With a P/E ratio of 33.8 and earnings per share at ₹32.23, it's one to watch if you're tracking big brands.