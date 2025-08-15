Next Article
Divis Laboratories's stock closes at ₹6,100.5
Divis Laboratories's stock edged up 0.52% on Thursday, closing at ₹6,100.5 with a trading volume of 394,932 shares.
While this week has been pretty steady, the bigger picture isn't as rosy—returns are down -1.34% over three months and -9.53% in the last month.
Key numbers to consider
Divis Labs is valued at ₹1.63 lakh crore with a high P/E ratio of 70.6 and an EPS of 86.87—numbers that matter if you're sizing up its growth potential right now.
The stock barely moved this week (just a 0.02% gain) and its six-month beta is 0.77, meaning it doesn't swing wildly with the market—something to keep in mind if you're watching for stability during these uncertain times.