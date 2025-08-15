Divis Laboratories's stock closes at ₹6,100.5

Key numbers to consider

Divis Labs is valued at ₹1.63 lakh crore with a high P/E ratio of 70.6 and an EPS of 86.87—numbers that matter if you're sizing up its growth potential right now.

The stock barely moved this week (just a 0.02% gain) and its six-month beta is 0.77, meaning it doesn't swing wildly with the market—something to keep in mind if you're watching for stability during these uncertain times.