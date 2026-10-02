ICICI Life Insurance names Sidharatha Mishra as MD and CEO

ICICI Life Insurance has picked Sidharatha Mishra as its next managing director and CEO, effective October 14, 2026, or the date of approval from the Insurance Regulatory and Development Authority of India, whichever is later, for a period of five consecutive years, subject to requisite approvals.

He will be taking over from Anup Bagchi, who is stepping down after making a big impact at the company.

The board made the announcement official in October 2026.