ICICI Lombard launches VIBE via IL TakeCare for Gen Z

VIBE gives you unlimited teleconsultations and a yearly gym membership for activities like yoga or Zumba (if you're over 18).

Higher-tier plans come with up to 10 counseling sessions for mental health and let you boost your insured amount by up to 50% each year.

Plus, you earn Aura Points on claim-free months, with 500 points up to Upgrade and 750 points for Flex and GOAT, basically healthcare credits, to spend on things like doctor visits.

There are also add-ons for maternity, newborns, adventure sports cover, and more.