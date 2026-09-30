ICICI Lombard launches VIBE via IL TakeCare for Gen Z
ICICI Lombard just rolled out VIBE, a health insurance plan built with Gen Z in mind.
It bundles hospital stays, outpatient care, mental health support, and lifestyle perks like gym memberships, all managed through the IL TakeCare platform.
You can pick from six options, with coverage ranging from ₹7 lakh to ₹1 crore.
VIBE bundles teleconsultations counseling Aura Points
VIBE gives you unlimited teleconsultations and a yearly gym membership for activities like yoga or Zumba (if you're over 18).
Higher-tier plans come with up to 10 counseling sessions for mental health and let you boost your insured amount by up to 50% each year.
Plus, you earn Aura Points on claim-free months, with 500 points up to Upgrade and 750 points for Flex and GOAT, basically healthcare credits, to spend on things like doctor visits.
There are also add-ons for maternity, newborns, adventure sports cover, and more.