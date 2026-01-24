ICICI Lombard steps up road safety after 27K highway deaths
After nearly 27,000 deaths on National Highway during the first six months of 2025, ICICI Lombard is doubling down on road safety.
The insurer has been at this since 2015, running awareness and rehab programs that it says have reached over a million people.
'Ride to Safety': Workshops and helmets for families
Their "Ride to Safety" program has run across 12 cities, with 700+ workshops reaching over 2,00,000 parents and kids about safe driving and why helmets matter.
They also distributed 1.5 lakh certified helmets across 12 cities—making safety a bit more real for families.
Zero Fatality Corridors: Targeted action where it counts
ICICI Lombard is also working on "Zero Fatality Corridors" along the Mumbai-Pune Expressway and NH27 in Bihar—combining awareness, on-ground interventions, and ecosystem partnerships to reduce fatalities on these high-risk stretches.
Plus, they're pushing Motor Third Party insurance so people are better protected if things go wrong on the road.