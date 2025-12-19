ICICI Prudential AMC makes a splashy stock market debut

ICICI Prudential AMC is India's biggest active asset manager, handling around ₹10.75 lakh crore as of November 2025. They run 143 different investment schemes—think equity, debt, and more—and offer portfolio management and advisory services through their wide network of 272 offices.

Other key highlights

Investor interest was sky-high: non-institutional bids were 22 times oversubscribed and the retail portion was subscribed 2.53 times.

Anchor investors put in ₹3,022 crore ahead of time.

Financially, the company saw revenue jump 32% and profits rise 29% in FY25, with an impressive return on equity above 80%.

No wonder PL Capital gave it a pre-listing buy call with a ₹3,000 target price!