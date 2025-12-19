Sensex jumps over 500 points; Nifty crosses 25,950
Indian stock markets bounced back strong on Friday morning, with the Sensex jumping more than 500 points to nearly 85,010 and the Nifty topping 25,950.
After a few dull days, this rally is giving investors some much-needed optimism—especially with talk of possible interest rate cuts that could make borrowing cheaper.
Why does this matter?
If you're into investing or just curious about money trends, today's surge means portfolios might see some gains.
Hopes for lower global rates and a stronger rupee are making stocks look attractive again.
What's fueling the rise?
It's a mix of good news: US inflation slowed down (which could mean lower rates there), Wall Street had a solid night, and India's rupee got a boost from corporate inflows.
Plus, both foreign and domestic investors poured in big money—FIIs bought ₹600 crore in stocks while DIIs added ₹2,700 crore.
Even Indian IT stocks like Infosys and TCS got a lift after Accenture posted better-than-expected results.