Sensex jumps over 500 points; Nifty crosses 25,950

If you're into investing or just curious about money trends, today's surge means portfolios might see some gains. Hopes for lower global rates and a stronger rupee are making stocks look attractive again.

What's fueling the rise?

It's a mix of good news: US inflation slowed down (which could mean lower rates there), Wall Street had a solid night, and India's rupee got a boost from corporate inflows.

Plus, both foreign and domestic investors poured in big money—FIIs bought ₹600 crore in stocks while DIIs added ₹2,700 crore.

Even Indian IT stocks like Infosys and TCS got a lift after Accenture posted better-than-expected results.