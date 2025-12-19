Lenskart shares jump after Macquarie's upbeat call

Lenskart recently raised ₹7,278 crore through its IPO at ₹402 per share. The November 2025 offering was a hit—oversubscribed nearly 28 times overall and 45 times by big institutional buyers. For FY26 Q2, profits grew nearly 20% year-on-year to ₹102 crore, with revenue also up about 21% to ₹2,096 crore.

Why analysts are optimistic

Macquarie is bullish on Lenskart's future thanks to its fast growth and expanding reach—it now runs over 2,000 stores with an efficient supply chain.

The brokerage expects strong store-level profits (EBITDA close to 33%) and solid returns on invested capital above 20% over the next few years.