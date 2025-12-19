Next Article
Trump administration reviews NVIDIA's H200 AI chip sales to China
Business
The Trump administration is reviewing whether NVIDIA can sell its H200 AI chips to China—a move that could open the door for shipments after previous restrictions.
The Commerce Department has asked other agencies for input over the next month, and if they can't agree, Donald Trump will make the final call.
Why does it matter?
Trump wants to allow these sales but with a 25% US government fee, hoping this will slow down China's push to build its own advanced chips and keep America ahead in tech.
The H200 isn't NVIDIA's top chip, but it's still in high demand in China.
Some US officials say controlled sales could help maintain America's lead in artificial intelligence, though critics worry it might boost China's military tech.