ICICI Prudential launches balanced hybrid fund 40-60% equity and debt
ICICI Prudential Mutual Fund just rolled out its new Balanced Hybrid Fund, designed to help you grow your money while keeping risks in check.
The fund mixes 40% to 60% equity and debt investments, so you get a blend of growth potential and stability.
If you're interested, the new fund offer is open from June 30 to July 14.
Fund accessible with ₹500 minimum
This fund invests across different sectors and company sizes, using both big-picture trends and careful stock picking.
On the debt side, it goes for government securities and highly rated bonds.
Managed by Roshan Chutkey, Manish Banthia, and Akhil Kakkar, the fund is benchmarked against the CRISIL Hybrid 50+50-Moderate Index.
You can start with just ₹500, making it pretty accessible if you're new to mutual funds or looking to diversify without a huge commitment.