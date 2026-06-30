ICICI Prudential launches balanced hybrid fund 40-60% equity and debt

Fund accessible with ₹500 minimum

This fund invests across different sectors and company sizes, using both big-picture trends and careful stock picking.

On the debt side, it goes for government securities and highly rated bonds.

Managed by Roshan Chutkey, Manish Banthia, and Akhil Kakkar, the fund is benchmarked against the CRISIL Hybrid 50+50-Moderate Index.

You can start with just ₹500, making it pretty accessible if you're new to mutual funds or looking to diversify without a huge commitment.