ICICI Prudential launches BSE Insurance ETF NFO starting July 20
ICICI Prudential just rolled out its BSE Insurance ETF, a fund that tracks the performance of top insurance companies listed in the BSE 1000.
The New Fund Offer (NFO) is open from July 20 to July 28, so if you're curious about investing in India's growing insurance sector, now's your window.
BSE Insurance ETF ₹1,000 NFO minimum
India's insurance industry has been booming, growing at a steady 17% annually for two decades thanks to rising demand and policy changes like increased foreign investment.
Managed by Nishit Patel, Ashwini Bharucha, and Venus Ahuja, this ETF has no exit load and you can start with just ₹1,000 during the NFO.
The index gets updated twice a year and currently sits below its five-year average price-to-earnings ratio, something ICICI Prudential thinks is worth noting.