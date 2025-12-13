Next Article
ICICI Prudential MF IPO sees big buzz on Day 1
Business
ICICI Prudential Mutual Fund's ₹10,600 crore IPO kicked off with strong interest, reaching 72% subscription on the first day.
Institutional investors oversubscribed their portion, with nearly 2x subscription.
The offering is open for bids until December 16 as Prudential Corp Holdings looks to sell a major stake.
Who's buying in?
About 3.5 crore shares are up for grabs at ₹2,061-₹2,165 each.
High net worth individuals picked up 37% of their reserved shares, retail investors took 21%, and ICICI Bank shareholders claimed 44% of their quota—showing solid demand from all corners.