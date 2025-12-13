ICICI Prudential MF IPO sees big buzz on Day 1 Business Dec 13, 2025

ICICI Prudential Mutual Fund's ₹10,600 crore IPO kicked off with strong interest, reaching 72% subscription on the first day.

Institutional investors oversubscribed their portion, with nearly 2x subscription.

The offering is open for bids until December 16 as Prudential Corp Holdings looks to sell a major stake.