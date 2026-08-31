ICICI Prudential Mutual Fund launches 3 life cycle funds
ICICI Prudential Mutual Fund just rolled out three new life cycle funds, 2031, 2036, and 2041, designed to make long-term investing simpler.
These funds automatically shift your money from equity to debt as the target year gets closer, so you don't have to stress about rebalancing.
Subscriptions are open from August 26 to September 9.
Systematic rebalancing for long term goals
Each fund starts with higher equity exposure (think: more growth potential) and gradually moves toward safer assets like debt as the target date approaches: for example, the 2031 fund drops its equity share from up to 50% down to as low as 5% in its final year.
You also get a mix of gold, silver ETFs, and other assets for extra diversification.
There are Direct and Regular plans available, making these a fit for anyone looking for goal-based portfolios with systematic rebalancing, especially if you want a hands-off approach for long-term goals.