ICICI Prudential Mutual Fund launches Contra Fund NFO Sept 28
ICICI Prudential Mutual Fund just rolled out its Contra Fund, an equity scheme that takes a "contrarian" approach by investing in sectors or companies everyone else is ignoring.
The New Fund Offer (NFO) runs from September 28 to October 12, giving you a shot at buying in early if you believe in spotting hidden value before the crowd does.
Fund uses VCTS and cloud frameworks
This fund uses smart frameworks like VCTS (think: Valuations, Business Cycles, Triggers, and Sentiment) and CLOUD (Calculate, Leverage, Ownership, Upside, and Disruption) to pick investments.
Led by Sankaran Naren and his team, the fund is built for patient investors willing to wait for market turnarounds.
You can start with as little as ₹1,000, so it's accessible if you're looking to get into long-term investing with a twist.