ICICI Prudential Mutual Fund launches Nifty Pharma ETF ₹1,000 minimum

ICICI Prudential Mutual Fund is rolling out a new Nifty Pharma ETF, with its fund offer open from October 12 to 19, 2026.

You can start investing with just ₹1,000, and the fund aims to mirror the performance of the Nifty Pharma Index.

It is managed by Nishit Patel, Ashwini Bharucha, and Venus Ahuja.