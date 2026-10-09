ICICI Prudential Mutual Fund launches Nifty Pharma ETF ₹1,000 minimum
ICICI Prudential Mutual Fund is rolling out a new Nifty Pharma ETF, with its fund offer open from October 12 to 19, 2026.
You can start investing with just ₹1,000, and the fund aims to mirror the performance of the Nifty Pharma Index.
It is managed by Nishit Patel, Ashwini Bharucha, and Venus Ahuja.
India's pharma growth and ETF risks
India's pharma sector is growing fast, moving beyond basic generics into more complex medicines.
The industry could jump from $60 billion today to $80 billion by 2031.
Chintan Haria, Principal - Investment Strategy at ICICI Prudential AMC, points out that global outsourcing is a big opportunity for Indian firms.
Just keep in mind: this ETF's returns depend on how the pharma index and its stocks perform, so there are some risks if the sector hits a rough patch.
Also, remember to factor in any costs or trading fees before jumping in.