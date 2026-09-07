ICICI Securities gives Amagi Media Labs buy rating, ₹700 target
Business
ICICI Securities just gave Amagi Media Labs a "buy" rating and set a ₹700 target price.
Amagi builds technology for the media and entertainment world, helping companies save money as traditional TV revenues slow down.
Amagi cloud and AI reduce costs
Amagi's cloud solutions can cut costs by up to one-half compared to old-school setups, and its AI tools help clients run ads smarter and manage content more efficiently.
With over one-half of its team focused on R&D, Amagi is big on innovation, and it shows: the company's revenue from existing customers keeps growing fast, even without chasing new ones.