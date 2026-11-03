ICICI Securities gives Ather Energy buy rating with ₹2,050 target

Ather's strong research and development and its popular AtherStack software (used by over 90% of customers) are key.

The company is betting on India's shift to electric two-wheelers, broadening its market with Konarc, and cutting costs through smarter engineering.

With these moves, Ather could grab up to 21.5% market share by FY29.

Plus, Ather expects revenue CAGR of ~55% over FY26-29E, and it's looking well set for the future.