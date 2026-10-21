ICICI Securities gives Bajaj Finance buy with ₹1,250 target
Business
ICICI Securities is feeling optimistic about Bajaj Finance, giving it a "buy" rating and setting a target price of ₹1,250 per share.
This upbeat call follows Bajaj Finance's strong Q2FY2027 results and an upgraded growth forecast: management raised FY27 AUM growth guidance to 26-27% from the earlier 22-24%.
Bajaj Finance tightens filters, AUM +26.5%
Bajaj Finance has been handling economic challenges well, tightening its lending filters and aiming to reduce the share of customers with more than three loans to 3.5% by Mar'27 from ~7% currently.
In Q2FY2027 alone, its AUM jumped 26.5% year-on-year.
Analysts see plenty of reasons to keep an eye on this one.