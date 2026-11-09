ICICI Securities gives Bharti Airtel buy rating with ₹2,430 target

ICICI Securities is feeling good about Bharti Airtel, giving it a buy rating and setting a target price of ₹2,430.

This confidence comes after Airtel's strong Q2 FY27 results: EBITDA jumped 11.3% in India's mobile segment and 14.5% in non-mobile business.

The firm also likes Airtel's push into digital services and plans to boost its data center and cloud tech.