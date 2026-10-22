ICICI Securities gives IHCL buy, ₹969 target after Q2 results
Business
ICICI Securities just gave Indian Hotels (IHCL) a buy rating with a target price of ₹969, after the company posted impressive numbers in Q2 FY27: think 22% revenue growth and a 24% jump in EBITDA.
Even with global challenges, IHCL's strong results show it's staying resilient and on track.
IHCL boosts FY27 revenue outlook 15%-17%
IHCL has bumped up its FY27 revenue growth outlook to 15% to 17%, showing real confidence in the future.
As of September 2026, they're running about 34,200 hotel keys and plan to nearly double that over the next few years.
With these big expansion plans and solid financials, analysts see plenty of reasons for their upbeat rating and new target price.