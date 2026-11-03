ICICI Securities gives Muthoot Finance buy rating, sets ₹3,070 target

ICICI Securities just gave Muthoot Finance a thumbs up with a "buy" rating and a target price of ₹3,070.

This comes after the company's strong FY26 performance, thanks to high gold prices and solid demand.

H1 AUM advanced to ₹2.1 trillion, a growth of 15.1% from the FY26 base, and they're aiming for 25% AUM growth for FY27 (fiscal year 2026-27).