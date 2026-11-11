ICICI Securities gives Prestige Estates buy rating sets ₹1,864 target
ICICI Securities just gave Prestige Estates a thumbs up with a buy rating and set a new target price of ₹1,864, accounting for hotel business divestment.
Still, the firm seems confident about where the company is headed.
Prestige Estates ₹30,000cr, forecasts 15%-20% growth
Prestige pulled in ₹30,000 crore in FY26 (year ended March 31, 2026) and expects 15%-20% sales-bookings growth in FY27 (April 2026-March 2027), thanks to big new launches lined up.
While robust demand supports this outlook, any approval delays remain the primary risk.
Delays in project approvals could slow things down a bit, but their upcoming projects already have solid preleasing locked in.