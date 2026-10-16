ICICI Securities gives Tata Communication buy rating with ₹2,130 target
Business
ICICI Securities just gave Tata Communication a "buy" rating and set a target price of ₹2,130.
They're backing this call thanks to the company's strong growth and solid performance lately.
Tata Communication Q2 EBITDA up 21.2%
Tata Communication saw its profits (EBITDA) jump 21.2% in Q2 FY2027 and digital revenue climb 18.6%.
The company also trimmed its digital losses, with margins improving from -6.9% to -3.6%.
Big demand for global network services and more companies needing AI-powered platforms are fueling this momentum.
ICICI values the core business highly and sees plenty of room for future growth.