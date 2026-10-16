ICICI Securities gives Tata Communication buy rating with ₹2,130 target

Tata Communication saw its profits (EBITDA) jump 21.2% in Q2 FY2027 and digital revenue climb 18.6%.

The company also trimmed its digital losses, with margins improving from -6.9% to -3.6%.

Big demand for global network services and more companies needing AI-powered platforms are fueling this momentum.

ICICI values the core business highly and sees plenty of room for future growth.