ICICI Securities keeps buy on Honasa Consumer with ₹500 target
Business
ICICI Securities is still backing Honasa Consumer with a "Buy" rating and a target price of ₹500 per share.
After Honasa's recent Investor Day, where they shared big plans to cross ₹5,000 crore in revenue and boost EBITDA margins to 15% by FY2031, the brokerage sees strong growth ahead.
Honasa Consumer unveils AI growth strategy
Honasa laid out a strategy focused on trend-driven innovation, smarter investments, and using AI to execute ideas faster.
They're also working on better product quality and connecting with customers through personalized content.
The management sounded confident about their new offline approach for 2024, saying transparency is key as they aim to become India's fastest-growing FMCG brand.