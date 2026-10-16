ICICI Securities maintains ₹4,500 target for CEAT, citing price hikes

CEAT kept its Q2 FY2027 performance steady, even with rising costs: commodity prices jumped 27% in six months, so CEAT raised its own prices by 13% in the replacement tire market (and more hikes are coming).

While there might be some short-term bumps from CAMSO, ICICI Securities is upbeat about CEAT's long-term growth and export potential.

They'll be watching demand trends closely going forward.