ICICI Securities rates Indigo Paints Buy, raises target to ₹1,300
Business
ICICI Securities has put Indigo Paints on its "Buy" list and bumped up the target price to ₹1,300.
They're upbeat about the company's growth for FY2027-28, pointing to smart market moves and a 14.6% jump in sales per store after increased trade spending.
Indigo Paints waterproofing doubles industry average
Indigo Paints is growing fast in waterproofing, twice as quickly as the industry average, and expanding its reach by adding more dealers and tinting machines.
The company also plans to boost its stake in Apple Chemie, showing it's serious about long-term growth.