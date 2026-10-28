ICICI Securities recommends buying Cipla with ₹1,610 target after Q2
Business
ICICI Securities thinks Cipla is worth a look right now, recommending investors buy the pharma giant's shares with a target price of ₹1,610.
This follows Cipla's solid Q2 performance (even after last year's big sales boost from gRevlimid), showing the company can keep up momentum.
Cipla US sales hit $172 million
Cipla's US sales jumped 6.2% this quarter to $172 million, thanks to new respiratory and peptide products hitting the market.
With recent approvals for gVentolin and gAdvair, they're aiming even higher, targeting $250 million in US sales per quarter by early next year.
Even with some earnings estimates trimmed, Cipla expects its profit margins to stay healthy at around 18.5% to 20%.