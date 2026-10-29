ICICI Securities recommends Info Edge buy, sets ₹1,500 target
Business
ICICI Securities thinks Info Edge is worth picking up right now, aiming for a ₹1,500 price.
The company's recruitment business keeps growing (up 14% to 15% year-over-year), even with IT sector slowdowns.
Plus, more job seekers are turning to its B2C services: those jumped 37% as people look for extra support.
Info Edge AI brings ₹2.4B yearly
Info Edge is also making progress in AI with tools like AI REX and Talent Pulse, bringing in about ₹2.4 billion each year.
Its Job Hai platform shot up by 86%, showing strong demand.
Even after Mr. Hitesh Oberoi stepped down as MD and CEO, Mr. Sanjeev Bikhchandani taking over limits any downside risk.