ICICI Securities sees $50-$60B inflows after RBI opens India's bonds

Nifty 50 earnings forecast up 13%-14%

The RBI is also relaxing rules for foreign portfolio investors and raising limits on non-resident equity investments, hoping to reverse this year's $28 billion outflow caused by global conflicts and oil imports.

Plus, removing taxes on some government bonds could help India join global bond indices, potentially bringing another $20 to $25 billion over the next financial year.

With all this, Nifty 50 companies are expected to see their earnings grow by 13% to 14% in FY27, signaling a strong comeback for Indian businesses.