ICICI Securities sees $50-$60B inflows after RBI opens India's bonds
Big news for India's economy: ICICI Securities expects the country to pull in $50 to $60 billion in foreign investments soon, thanks to new moves by the RBI.
The central bank has opened up long-term government bonds to eligible foreign investors through the Fully Accessible Route (FAR), making it easier for them to invest here.
Nifty 50 earnings forecast up 13%-14%
The RBI is also relaxing rules for foreign portfolio investors and raising limits on non-resident equity investments, hoping to reverse this year's $28 billion outflow caused by global conflicts and oil imports.
Plus, removing taxes on some government bonds could help India join global bond indices, potentially bringing another $20 to $25 billion over the next financial year.
With all this, Nifty 50 companies are expected to see their earnings grow by 13% to 14% in FY27, signaling a strong comeback for Indian businesses.