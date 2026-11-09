ICICI Securities upgrades TTK Prestige to buy with ₹725 target
Business
TTK Prestige just got a "buy" upgrade from ICICI Securities, setting a new target price of ₹725.
The boost comes after the company's strong Q2 FY2027 results, powered by solid demand at home and smart moves in their main product lines.
Their push toward premium products and grabbing more market share also helped seal the deal.
TTK Prestige grows share via tri-ply
TTK Prestige has been growing its market share, especially with popular picks like Tri-Ply cookware.
The company plans to stay flexible on pricing as demand and costs shift.
Management is putting more into branding, innovation, and expanding distribution, basically making sure they stay ahead of the curve and keep things running smoothly.
All these steps played a big part in earning that upgrade from ICICI Securities.