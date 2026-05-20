ICRA forecasts India GDP growth at 7% in Q4 FY26

ICRA pegs FY26 growth at 7.5%

ICRA expects its full-year FY26 forecast to 7.5%, just under the NSO's estimate of 7.6%. Official numbers drop on June 5.

Industrial performance took a hit from slower manufacturing, shrinking exports, and margin pressures linked to West Asia issues.

Looking ahead, ICRA now predicts only 6.2% growth for FY27 as global oil prices climb, so things may stay challenging for a while.