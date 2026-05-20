ICRA forecasts India GDP growth at 7% in Q4 FY26
Business
India's economy is slowing down a bit: ICRA expects GDP growth to hit 7% in Q4 FY26, which is the lowest in three quarters and down from last quarter's 7.8%.
The dip comes mostly from weaker industrial and services sectors, though agriculture managed a small boost.
ICRA pegs FY26 growth at 7.5%
ICRA expects its full-year FY26 forecast to 7.5%, just under the NSO's estimate of 7.6%. Official numbers drop on June 5.
Industrial performance took a hit from slower manufacturing, shrinking exports, and margin pressures linked to West Asia issues.
Looking ahead, ICRA now predicts only 6.2% growth for FY27 as global oil prices climb, so things may stay challenging for a while.