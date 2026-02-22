India's Q3 GDP growth to touch 7.2%, says ICRA

ICRA , a leading rating agency, has projected India 's year-on-year (YoY) GDP growth to moderate at 7.2% in the third quarter (Q3) of FY2025-26. This is a decline from the 8.2% recorded in Q2 of the same fiscal year. The slowdown is mainly attributed to slower growth rates in the services and agriculture sectors, despite an uptick in industrial performance during this period.

Sector analysis Sector-wise growth projections The services sector is expected to grow at a slower pace of 7.8% in Q3 FY2025-26, down from 9.2% in the previous quarter. Similarly, the agriculture sector's growth rate is projected to slow down to 3%, from 3.5%. However, the industrial sector is expected to witness a six-quarter high growth rate of 8.3% during this period, up from 7.7% in Q2 FY2025-26.

Economic factors Key factors influencing GDP growth estimates Aditi Nayar, Chief Economist at ICRA, said estimating GDP growth with the new base year is difficult. She explained that the outlook for Q3 has been anchored to the current GDP dataset across sectors of the economy. The projected slowdown is due to an unfavorable base effect, a contraction in government capital spending, subdued state government revenue expenditure and weak merchandise exports.

