ICRA trims India's FY27 GDP to 6.2% citing $95 crude Business May 19, 2026

ICRA has trimmed its GDP growth estimate for India in FY27 to 6.2%, down from 6.5%, mainly because global oil prices are expected to stay high thanks to the ongoing West Asia crisis.

The agency now thinks crude will average $95 a barrel in FY27, up from its earlier guess of $85.

For FY26, growth is pegged at 7.5%, just below the government's official figure.