IDBI Bank employees plan nationwide December 3 strike over sale
IDBI Bank staff are planning a nationwide strike on December 3, 2026, protesting the government's decision to sell a major stake (60.72%) in the bank to a Fairfax group entity for ₹52,878.08 crore.
Employees and unions say the deal lacks transparency and could impact the bank's future, with many calling for more public accountability.
IDBI forum demands valuation, cancel sale
The main issue is the sale price, ₹81 a share, which is not only lower than the original reserve price of ₹94.42 a share but also above a revised benchmark of ₹75.99 a share that some find questionable.
The forum wants clarity on how things like the bank's assets, franchise, public investment and transfer of management control were factored into this valuation, especially since IDBI has been considered a private bank since early 2019.
They're urging the government to place a detailed account of the valuation before Parliament and the public and to cancel the proposed sale to retain IDBI Bank's public sector character.