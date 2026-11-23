The main issue is the sale price, ₹81 a share, which is not only lower than the original reserve price of ₹94.42 a share but also above a revised benchmark of ₹75.99 a share that some find questionable.

The forum wants clarity on how things like the bank's assets, franchise, public investment and transfer of management control were factored into this valuation, especially since IDBI has been considered a private bank since early 2019.

They're urging the government to place a detailed account of the valuation before Parliament and the public and to cancel the proposed sale to retain IDBI Bank's public sector character.