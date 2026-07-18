IDBI Bank's Q1 results: Net profit up 5% to ₹2,115cr
What's the story
IDBI Bank has reported a standalone net profit of ₹2,115 crore for the first quarter of the financial year 2026-27 (Q1 FY27). The profit is a 5% increase from ₹2,007 crore in the same period last year. The bank's net interest income also saw over a 10% growth, rising to ₹3,486 crore from ₹3,166 crore in Q1 FY26.
Financial health
Asset quality improved on a year-on-year basis
The bank's asset quality improved on a year-on-year basis but worsened marginally from the March quarter.
The net NPA ratio stood at 0.16%, up from 0.15% in Q4 FY26 but down from 0.21% in Q1 FY26.
Provisions and contingencies were negative ₹637 crore compared to negative ₹179 crore a year ago period.
The capital adequacy ratio increased to 26.92% during this quarter with return on assets at 1.89%.
Business growth
Total deposits grew by 10% YoY
IDBI Bank's total deposits grew by 10% year-on-year to ₹3.26 lakh crore, while net advances surged 22% year-on-year to ₹2.59 lakh crore.
The credit deposit ratio improved to 79.5%, up by 810 basis points year-on-year and 644 basis points quarter-on-quarter.
Net interest margin stood at 3.61%.
The bank's total balance sheet increased by 10% year-on-year to ₹4.44 lakh crore during this period.
Stock update
IDBI Bank shares rose nearly 2% on Friday
IDBI Bank shares rose nearly 2% to close at ₹87 on Friday.
The stock has gained around 5% in a week but is down around 4% over the month. Year-to-date, the stock has fallen over 16%.
Over a longer period, IDBI Bank shares have given negative returns of 13% in one year but positive returns of 50% in three years and 130% in five years.