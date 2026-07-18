IDBI Bank's Q1 results: Net profit up 5% to ₹2,115cr 

The bank's asset quality improved on a year-on-year basis but worsened marginally from the March quarter.

The net NPA ratio stood at 0.16%, up from 0.15% in Q4 FY26 but down from 0.21% in Q1 FY26.

Provisions and contingencies were negative ₹637 crore compared to negative ₹179 crore a year ago period.

The capital adequacy ratio increased to 26.92% during this quarter with return on assets at 1.89%.