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Home / News / Business News / IDBI Bank's Q1 results: Net profit up 5% to ₹2,115cr 
IDBI Bank's Q1 results: Net profit up 5% to ₹2,115cr 
The bank's net interest income rose to ₹3,486cr

IDBI Bank's Q1 results: Net profit up 5% to ₹2,115cr 

By Dwaipayan Roy
Jul 18, 2026
05:45 pm
What's the story

IDBI Bank has reported a standalone net profit of ₹2,115 crore for the first quarter of the financial year 2026-27 (Q1 FY27). The profit is a 5% increase from ₹2,007 crore in the same period last year. The bank's net interest income also saw over a 10% growth, rising to ₹3,486 crore from ₹3,166 crore in Q1 FY26.

Financial health

Asset quality improved on a year-on-year basis

The bank's asset quality improved on a year-on-year basis but worsened marginally from the March quarter.

The net NPA ratio stood at 0.16%, up from 0.15% in Q4 FY26 but down from 0.21% in Q1 FY26.

Provisions and contingencies were negative ₹637 crore compared to negative ₹179 crore a year ago period.

The capital adequacy ratio increased to 26.92% during this quarter with return on assets at 1.89%.

Business growth

Total deposits grew by 10% YoY

IDBI Bank's total deposits grew by 10% year-on-year to ₹3.26 lakh crore, while net advances surged 22% year-on-year to ₹2.59 lakh crore.

The credit deposit ratio improved to 79.5%, up by 810 basis points year-on-year and 644 basis points quarter-on-quarter.

Net interest margin stood at 3.61%.

The bank's total balance sheet increased by 10% year-on-year to ₹4.44 lakh crore during this period.

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Stock update

IDBI Bank shares rose nearly 2% on Friday

IDBI Bank shares rose nearly 2% to close at ₹87 on Friday.

The stock has gained around 5% in a week but is down around 4% over the month. Year-to-date, the stock has fallen over 16%.

Over a longer period, IDBI Bank shares have given negative returns of 13% in one year but positive returns of 50% in three years and 130% in five years.

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