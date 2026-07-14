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Home / News / Business News / IDBI Bank shares rise 3% today: Here we decode why
IDBI Bank shares rise 3% today: Here we decode why
The stock was trading at ₹86.82, up by 3.03% on the NSE at 12:00pm

IDBI Bank shares rise 3% today: Here we decode why

By Dwaipayan Roy
Jul 14, 2026
01:12 pm
What's the story

IDBI Bank's shares witnessed a spike of over 3% in early trade today, following reports of the government's approval for the lender's strategic disinvestment. The stock was trading at ₹86.82, up by 3.03% on the NSE at 12:00pm. The development comes after Moneycontrol reported that high-level meetings were held yesterday to review the stalled sale process of IDBI Bank.

Disinvestment plan

Government, LIC to divest combined 60.72% stake

The government and LIC together hold nearly 95% in IDBI Bank and are looking to divest a combined 60.72% stake, along with management control.

Under the proposed transaction, the Centre plans to sell a 30.48% stake while LIC will divest 30.24% of its holding.

This strategic move is expected to pave the way for IDBI Bank's privatization process.

Potential buyer

Fairfax Financial Holdings emerges as key bidder

Canada-based Fairfax Financial Holdings has emerged as a major contender in the stake sale process. Fairfax India Holdings had submitted an expression of interest for the proposed acquisition and is among the bidders in this strategic disinvestment process.

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