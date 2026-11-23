IDBI Bank employees announce nationwide strike on December 3
What's the story
The United Forum of IDBI Officers & Employees has announced a nationwide strike on December 3. The forum is demanding the cancellation of the proposed sale of a 60.72% stake in IDBI Bank to an entity belonging to the Fairfax group. They have raised concerns over the transaction's valuation and are demanding transparency about how the sale price was determined.
Stake sale scrutiny
Forum questions government's stake sale decision
The forum has questioned the government's decision to approve the stake sale for ₹52,878.08 crore or ₹81 per share.
This is lower than the reserve price of ₹94.42 per share in the first round of bidding.
The body said, "The change from the earlier reserve price of ₹94.42 per share to the later valuation benchmark deserves full public scrutiny."
Valuation concerns
Safeguards for employees, depositors, and customers
The forum has also questioned the government's use of public sector banks as comparators for IDBI Bank's market multiple valuation.
They want to know how the bank's assets, franchise, public investment and transfer of management control were factored into this valuation.
The body is also seeking safeguards for employees, depositors, customers and the bank's public service obligations after the proposed transfer.
CEO remuneration
Forum demands transparency in remuneration of IDBI Bank MD
The forum has demanded transparency in the remuneration of IDBI Bank MD and CEO Rakesh Sharma.
They want a year-wise disclosure of his fixed remuneration and variable pay along with the assumptions used to value the bank.
The body has urged the government to place a detailed account of the valuation before Parliament and public, and cancel proposed sale to maintain IDBI Bank's public sector character.